Shantay N. Bolton, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected for the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 cohort for her contributions to the growth of the university through high-level leadership. Bolton joined the university in July 2021. She works to strategically advance human resources and institutional equity, information technology, public safety, procurement, supplier diversity, university services and facilities. She earned a B.A. degree in psychology and a M.S. in counseling psychology from Alabama A&M University. She received her Ph.D. in organizational psychology with a concentration in industrial psychology from Walden University and a MBA from Florida International University.
featured
People on the Move
Wash. U’s Shantay N. Bolton named Titan 100 honoree
