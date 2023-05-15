William Hutson, and epidemiology and biostatistics MPH student at Washington University, has been selected as the Student National Medical Association Minority Association of Premedical Students (MAPS) National Member of the Year, alongside Malar Muthukumar.Hutson served as chapter president. The organization seeks to foster a supportive and empowering community of premedical students of color while also making an impact on the St. Louis community. Among his many honors, Hutson is a Centene Institute for Advanced Health Education Scholar as well as a recipient of a Emerging Leader in Health Equity Scholarship from Washington University.
Wash. U. student William Hutson wins national award
