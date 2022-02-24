Zipporah Cunningham, a senior in the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts at Webster University, has been named one of the recipients of the Gyo Obata Fellowship through the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis. The 10-week paid summer internship is offered to undergraduate students pursuing careers in arts management, giving them hands-on experience in various nonprofit organizations within St. Louis City and County. The Gyo Obata Fellowship is awarded to students from backgrounds that have been traditionally underrepresented in the arts. Cunningham said she found out about the fellowship through another classmate, who encouraged her to apply last year.
People on the Move
Webster U student Zipporah Cunningham receives arts fellowship
St. Louis American Staff
