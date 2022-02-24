Zipporah Cunningham

Zipporah Cunningham

Zipporah Cunningham, a senior in the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts at Webster University, has been named one of the recipients of the Gyo Obata Fellowship through the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis. The 10-week paid summer internship is offered to undergraduate students pursuing careers in arts management, giving them hands-on experience in various nonprofit organizations within St. Louis City and County. The Gyo Obata Fellowship is awarded to students from backgrounds that have been traditionally underrepresented in the arts. Cunningham said she found out about the fellowship through another classmate, who encouraged her to apply last year.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.