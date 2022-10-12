Charlan Williams-Moore has joined Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) as directors of family support initiatives. Moore brings extensive program management experience through a career path with the Urban League, Midtown Community Services, and University City Children's Center. She has a master's degree in organizational management from Saint Louis University and a bachelor's degree in English from Clark-Atlanta University.
Over the years, ARCHS' partnerships focusing on early childhood, youth development/afterschool, ex-offenders, and children's vision care have been recognized by FOCUS-St. Louis.
