Ann Marr, Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources of World Wide Technology has been named on Insider’s HR Innovators list. Marr oversees all human resources functions, which include talent management, policy development, benefits administration, training, leadership development and employee relations as well as managing the company’s supplier diversity program. Marr has been with WWT since 1997, and has held positions with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Anheuser-Busch Companies. Ann is also chair of the WWT Charitable Foundation and is very active in the St. Louis community. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in human resources management from Webster University.

