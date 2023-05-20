World Wide Technology (WWT) announced that Juanita Logan, vice president, global corporate development was named to the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list, a subset of prominent executives selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list. The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most notable solution providers based on their remarkable expertise, channel advocacy and contributions to building solution provider businesses that thrive. Logan leads the development and execution of WWT's diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan and goals, specifically focusing on growing business and community impact.
People on the Move
WWT’s Juanita Logan named to Power 80 list
- St. Louis American staff
- Updated
