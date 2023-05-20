Juanita Logan

Juanita Logan

World Wide Technology (WWT) announced that Juanita Logan, vice president, global corporate development was named to the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list, a subset of prominent executives selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list. The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most notable solution providers based on their remarkable expertise, channel advocacy and contributions to building solution provider businesses that thrive. Logan leads the development and execution of WWT's diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan and goals, specifically focusing on growing business and community impact. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.