Wyman has named Jaylen D. Bledsoe as chairman of its board of trustees. Bledsoe is a Wyman alum and leads the Bledsoe Collective (investments) & Flare Partners (advisory and consulting firm). At 12 years old, he started Bledsoe Technologies, an I.T. Consulting Business. With a dream and what he defines as hustle, he scaled a $100 gift from a family member and a few free projects for friends into a multi-million-dollar global I.T. service provider hiring over 150 employees. Jaylen Bledsoe and The Bledsoe Collective have been recognized by institutions and organizations including the 100 Most Influential African Americans by Ebony Magazine, 40 under 40 (St. Louis Business Journal), St. Louis’ Top 25 African American Businesses by the St. Louis American Foundation, and a Presidential Academic Excellence Award by President Barack Obama.
featured
People on the Move
Wyman welcomes Jaylen D. Bledsoe as chairman of board
