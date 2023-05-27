Yvonne Berry

Yvonne Berry

 Photo courtesy of Red Cross Missouri

Yvonne Berry, community resilience and diversity manager at American Red Cross, recently received the prestigious Excellence Award from Brown School of Social Work at Washington University.  Berry has provided field instruction to over 100 graduate and undergraduate students during her career at the American Red Cross.  In 2019, she was awarded the Outstanding Field Instructor Award by the School of Social Work at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She holds a master’s degree in social work from Washington University and is a licensed clinical social worker.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.