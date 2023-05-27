Yvonne Berry, community resilience and diversity manager at American Red Cross, recently received the prestigious Excellence Award from Brown School of Social Work at Washington University. Berry has provided field instruction to over 100 graduate and undergraduate students during her career at the American Red Cross. In 2019, she was awarded the Outstanding Field Instructor Award by the School of Social Work at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She holds a master’s degree in social work from Washington University and is a licensed clinical social worker.
Yvonne Berry receives Wash. U's Excellence Award
