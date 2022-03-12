Kimberly Stemley has been named chief financial officer at YWCA of Metro St. Louis. She will have direct responsibility for accounting, finance, budgeting/forecasting, agency audits, legal, regulatory reporting and compliance, internal controls, IT, payroll and benefit management, treasury management and overall risk. She will also provide leadership in the development of short and long-term strategic plans, and she manages the Finance and Investment committees of the Board. Prior to joining YWCA, Stemley worked for Ernst & Young, AT&T and Innovator. She also served as executive VP, business development, and CFO at Rx Outreach. She earned her BS degree in accounting from Tennessee State University in Nashville and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
People on the Move
YWCA adds Kimberly Stemley as CFO
- The St. Louis American Staff
