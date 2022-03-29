Sharon Winfield

Sharon Winfield

 Photo by Anthony L. Winfield

Sharon Winfield, chief human resources officer for YWCA Metro St. Louis recently won the 2022 St. Louis Business Journal Individual Human Resources Award. The award recognizes human resources professionals that have gone above and beyond to assist their companies and organizations during one of the toughest periods. Winfield worked to keep employees safe during the Covid-19 pandemic with several new initiatives, including a vaccine mandate for the nonprofit organization.

