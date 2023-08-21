Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman was recently named the 15th president of Philadelphia Zoo, the first zoo in the United States. She has been serving as director of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park since 2019 and will remain until the end of October.
Prior to serving as director in St. Louis, Dr. Mogerman was the vice president of learning and community at the Shedd Aquarium and spent nearly 14 years in leadership roles at the Brookfield Zoo, both in the Chicago metro area. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree in biology from Macalester College, Dr. Mogerman attained a master’s degree in conservation biology from the University of Minnesota as well as a doctorate in biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
As director of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park, which is set to open to the public in 2027, Dr. Mogerman has been responsible for leading and planning the development of the 425-acre destination located in north St. Louis County, less than 30 minutes from Saint Louis Zoo. Her commitment to connecting people with animals and inspiring action for wildlife has been at the center of her efforts to build an impressive team and spearhead this $230 million wildlife project.
