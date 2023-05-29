More development is planned for the Kingsway District on the north side of Delmar Blvd. Developers have recently announced a $150 million re-development of the 207 acre area, which includes a hotel and parking garage and renovation of a theatre among other things.
Kingsway Development’s Kevin Bryant is leading the development of the project which includes: a 100-room Courtyard by Marriott boutique-type hotel; a 200-space parking garage; renovation of the 750-seat Circuit Theatre which would be a performing arts theatre targeted to underserved youth in the city; the Emerge Business Center which would transform a vacant factory into an office building and business center; the Delmar/Taylor Apartment complex which would include first floor retail; and the Treasury Event Center, a 17,000 square foot venue with an emphasis on arts programming for local youth.
According to documents from an April 2023 board meeting of the Land Clearance and Development for Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) approval was passed for a bridge loan for Kingsway Development, which supports design and pre-construction of Delmar Blvd. streetscape improvements between North Kingshighway Blvd. and North Taylor Ave. Earlier announced was the creation of the near $63 million Bridge apartment complex. There was also the Elevation building which is an office building and incubator which is under construction.
