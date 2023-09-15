After two decades of dormancy, the abandoned Springwood Plaza in Dellwood is now open for business as the R&R Marketplace.
The vision of the non-profit Refuge and Restoration, and its founders Pastor Ken Jenkins and his wife Beverly became crystal clear on a spectacular Sept. 14, 2023, morning at 10190 N. Florissant Road.
“Our goal is to rewrite the narrative, to tell a different story about our people,” Ken Jenkins said during a grand opening attended by hundreds of residents, community leaders, and site workers.
“This is a picture of what real equity looks like and the power that it has.
Phase One of the $20 million center includes the Brilliant Angels Academy early childhood center, an Employ St. Louis career development center, a St. Louis County Innovation/job training center, Midwest Bank’s first Innovation Centre, an ARCA addiction treatment center and the R&R Multiples which can host church and community events.
Beverly Jenkins said she and her husband “went to every meeting” held by contractors and financial representatives “to make sure the people of the community were able to build what you see here.”
She praised the Dellwood community and those that held true to the belief that the empty plaza would one day be transformed.
“When everyone left, you stayed,” she said.
“We ain’t no quitters either. We keep pressing on.”
Midwest BankCentre financed $5.75 million in loans for the 88,000 square foot center and is also a tenant.
Orvin T. Kimbrough, Midwest BankCentre chair and CEO, said the R&R Marketplace endeavor “can light an internal fire in people that can be stoked.”
“[This is proof] you can go from where you are to where you want to be.”
Kimbrough added, “this neighborhood will be restored. Its people will be restored.”
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the Jenkins and county began a partnership in July 2021, and the project received $13 million in New Market Tax Credits.
“We’re seeing their dreams become a reality,” he said. “[The R&R Marketplace] will make this community safer and more vibrant.”
