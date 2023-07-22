In a historic vote, Rev. Dr Karen Georgia Thompson, a Black woman born in Jamaica, was elected as general minister and president by the United Church of Christ's 34th General Synod.
Thompson is the third woman nominated for the post, after the Revs. Yvonne Delk (in 1989) and Barbara Brown Zikmund (in 1999), but the first to be elected. Thompson is the third person of African descent to serve as leader of the denomination. “Today, United Church of Christ, we created a first together,” she said after the vote. “It won’t be the last first.”
Her election took place at the United Church of Christ's 34th General Synod in Indianapolis (USA). She will start her new role on 1 August.
Thompson has been serving as associate general minister for Wider Church Ministries and co-executive for Global Ministries since 2019. She has served in the national setting of the United Church of Christ (UCC) since 2009, previously as minister for racial justice and minister for ecumenical and interfaith relations.
Thompson holds a doctorate in ministry, with a dissertation in religious multiplicity among African Caribbean people, from Seattle University; a master of divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary; and a master of public administration degree from North Carolina Central University.
