Robin Thompson has been promoted to marketing manager at Brown-Forman, with a portfolio in several states (MI, OH, NC, NH, ME, VT). Thompson holds a BS in marketing from Maryville University, as well as an MBA in marketing from Maryville. He graduated from Mary Institute and Country Day School, where he was captain of the baseball team, co-president of the African American Mentoring Program, and participated in football and band.
People on the Move
Robin Thompson named marketing manager at Brown-Forman
St. Louis American staff
