Sekou Kaalund has joined U.S. Bank in a newly created role as the head of branch banking, a leadership role within Consumer & Business Banking responsible for the 2,200+ branches as well as the consumer and small business bankers spread out across 26 states. Kaalund comes to U.S. Bank with more than two decades of banking experiences during which he has been involved firsthand with the ability financial services institutions have to influence and enact meaningful change in the community. He spent the last 15 years at JPMorgan Chase in a variety of leadership roles across institutional and retail businesses, most recently serving as the consumer bank divisional director for the Northeast, and previously held leadership roles at Citi and at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
People on the Move
Sekou Kaalund joins U.S. Bank as the head of branch banking
