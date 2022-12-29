Sekou Kaalund

Sekou Kaalund

 Photo courtesy of the Harlem Times

Sekou Kaalund has joined U.S. Bank in a newly created role as the head of branch banking, a leadership role within Consumer & Business Banking responsible for the 2,200+ branches as well as the consumer and small business bankers spread out across 26 states.  Kaalund comes to U.S. Bank with more than two decades of banking experiences during which he has been involved firsthand with the ability financial services institutions have to influence and enact meaningful change in the community. He spent the last 15 years at JPMorgan Chase in a variety of leadership roles across institutional and retail businesses, most recently serving as the consumer bank divisional director for the Northeast, and previously held leadership roles at Citi and at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.