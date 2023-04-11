VetBiz, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veteran and military family small businesses in the MO, KS, IA, NE regions, announced the appointment of Seth Miller as its new executive director. Miller brings over 20 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience to the position. He has worked tirelessly to establish and nurture relationships with national, state, local, and military leaders who have vested interests in improving the quality of life for service members and their families. Miller will be responsible for overseeing the organization's day-to-day operations and driving its mission forward. His experience and dedication to the military community make him the ideal leader to take VetBiz to the next level.
People on the Move
Seth Miller named executive director at VetBiz
- St. Louis American staff
