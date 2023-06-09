For the second year in a row, seven area companies have made the Fortune 500 list, which is based on annual revenue. The companies are: Centene (No. 25), Emerson Electric (No. 206), Reinsurance Group of America (No. 257), Edward Jones (No. 333), Graybar Electric (No. 378), Olin Corp (No. 410), and Ameren (No. 480).
Seven St. Louis companies make Fortune 500 list
- St. Louis American staff
