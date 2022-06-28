The Saint Louis Association of Community Organizations [SLACO] and partners recently broke ground for the first of 10 Little Free Libraries, which will serve seven St. Louis neighborhoods.
With residents of the neighborhoods leading the way, AmeriCorps, SLACO, C.A.R.E, St. Louis Arts Chamber, and other groups have been working to open the inaugural site at 4061 Enright on the Hodiamont Tracks for six months.
“We are breaking the Delmar Divide. Change cannot happen in neighborhoods without resident impact and involvement. I am just thankful for the residents, all the organizations, and people that donated books or volunteered,” said Judith Arnold, urban planner/community organizer of SLACO.
“So many people have their eyes on these seven neighborhoods and want to invest in the area again. SLACO's goal has always been to keep the residents engaged in these activities, keep their voices heard, and be part of the change.”
Change and Action for Racial Equity [CARE], a group of volunteers pursuing racial and social justice, is leading this initiative to launch 50 Little Free Libraries in St. Louis and surrounding areas.
"We're excited about this project. Education and knowledge have unlimited benefits and is a catalyst to improving circumstances,” said Kisha Greenidge-Kader, CARE director
“By launching these libraries, we are breaking down barriers to book access, promoting literacy, increasing book ownership, and encouraging families and communities to read a diverse selection of books. We hope this initiative encourages lifelong book readers and learners, and the benefits will last for generations.”
SLACO is repurposing vacant lots and using the properties to line up with the plans Great Rivers Greenway has proposed for The Greenway on the Hodiamont Tracks and the North Central Plan.
SLACO will log these sites, the little libraries, and the books inside with the National Chapter of Little Free Library.
