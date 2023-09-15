Hiring events When African American employment fell to an all-time low of 4.7% in April 2023, Black workers finding employment in the hospitality industry was a factor, according to the Labor Department.
The field remains a solid employer for people of color and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is assisting job seekers interested in hospitality and culinary career opportunities.
A hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in the 1st Floor Conference Room of 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. Last week, the Explore St. Louis Hospitality Heroes event was held at America’s Center along with several other job fairs in recent months.
“My first job as a teenager was serving as an usher at the Muny, which opened my eyes to the hard work hospitality workers do every day to make St. Louis a welcoming place for visitors,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
“Hospitality, restaurants, and tourism are critical to the vitality of our city and our region, and SLATE is working hard to help St. Louisans find better opportunities in these industries.”
According to Explore St. Louis, the tourism industry is among the St. Louis region’s largest employers, supporting the jobs of 91,000 hospitality professionals throughout the region.
Representatives from the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel; Friendship Village; Washington University/Sodexo; Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch; AOS Staffing; Hudson Group; the City of St. Louis; First Class; Sonesta – The Chase Park Plaza; Waffle House; Levy Restaurants; Explore St. Louis – America's Center; Propel Kitchens; Bailey's Restaurants; and City of St. Louis Treasurer's Office will attend the fair.
“As companies continue to search for individuals to fill a variety of positions within their organizations, SLATE continues to do our part by helping businesses connect with job seekers to ensure their day-to-day operations go uninterrupted,” said Fredrecka McGlown, SLATE Executive Director.
“We are proud that our job fairs have been able to successfully help many employers fill vacancies and help hundreds of St. Louisans embark on a new career path.”
Meter parking is available along Market Street; however, we recommend visitors park at Kiel Center Garage, situated immediately behind our building, at the corner of Clark &16th. Interested individuals should complete a profile at https://jobs.mo.gov before the event. Call SLATE at (314) 589-8000 with any questions.
SLATE's most recent hiring events have been well received by job seekers and employers - the last hiring event focused on Transportation and Logistics attracted 136 participants, and the one for health care workers following the closure of South City Hospital drew 115.
For more information about SLATE's services for unemployed St. Louisans, please visit us at www.stlworks.com or Facebook or Twitter.
