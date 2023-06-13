The LaunchCode Board of Directors has announced Julian Nicks will serve as the organization's next chief executive officer. “I’m honored to announce we found a distinguished private sector leader and friend of LaunchCode to serve as our next CEO,” said Jim McKelvey, LaunchCode Founder and Board President.
Nicks served on LaunchCode’s Board of Directors for more than three years, before stepping down last week in order to lead the organization. He joins LaunchCode from the global management consulting firm, Bain & Company, where he has worked in their Chicago office since 2013, with work in private, public, and nonprofit sector strategy. Along with extensive experience in business strategy,
Nicks has worked in various capacities for local government across the Midwest focused on workforce development, secondary and higher education, and municipal partnerships. This includes serving as director of transformation for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. There, he oversaw the restructuring of the department, transforming the previous Missouri Department of Higher Education of 50 employees located in Jefferson City to an organization of more than 300 employees located throughout the state. “I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead such a great organization,” said incoming LaunchCode CEO Julian Nicks.
“Since its founding, LaunchCode has had an incredible impact on our learners, our employer partners, and the broader local economy in the regions in which we operate.” Nicks earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in Saint Louis and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He will relocate from Chicago to his hometown of St. Louis to lead LaunchCode’s growing national team and operations.
