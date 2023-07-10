For those traveling and working this summer, St. Louis should be a top destination. According to a new report from Zumper, a rental real estate platform, St. Louis ranks #5 on the list of best U.S. cities for digital nomads. After examining the top 100 most popular cities in the U.S., Zumper cited the winners’ affordable cost of living, speedy WiFi, average cost of short-term rentals, and ample entertainment options.
A “digital nomad” works from any location and uses technology to perform their job while moving to new destinations. Some working nomads stay in one area for a few weeks or months before moving to a new location.
Here are the top 10 U.S. cities for digital nomads:
1. Columbus, Ohio
2. Portland, Oregon
3. Kansas City, Missouri
4. Houston
5. St. Louis
6. Chicago
7. Cincinnati
8. San Antonio
9. Detroit
10. Denver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.