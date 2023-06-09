While the May jobs report released this week by the Labor Department showed 339,000 added jobs and continued a string of impressive gains, the unemployment rate for African Americans jumped to 5.6% after falling to a record low of 4.7% in April.
The 5.6% jobless rate for Black individuals was 70% higher than that for white people, which stood at 3.3%.
Among Black men, the rate was 5.6% in May, compared to 4.5% in April. The unemployment rate also ticked higher for Black women, rising to 5.3% in May from April's rate of 4.4%.
The unemployment rate for Asians was 2.9%, and 4.0% for Hispanics. This was a decrease for Hispanics, whose unemployment rate stood at 4.4% last month.
This is a historic low," Carmen Sanchez Cumming, Washington Center for Equitable Growth research assistant told CNBC.
"For both Hispanic workers and for Black workers, at least in the first half of 2023, this recovery has been especially strong."
Cumming said research shows Hispanic and Black workers’ employment outcomes are “much more sensitive to fluctuations in the business cycle."
"So, when the labor market is really strong, Latino workers and Black workers benefit disproportionately, but when the labor market is weak, Black and Latino workers [are] hurt disproportionately, too."
On May 30, two days before the jobs report was released, labor economist Michelle Holder, an associate professor at John Jay College of the City University of New York, said the warehouse and transportation sectors have helped Black employment remain steady.
“Of the 3 million more jobs that the U.S. economy has now than it did in February 2020, a third of those jobs are in the transportation and warehousing industry,” Holder said.
“That industry has the best representation in terms of Black male workers. The problem is the transportation and warehousing sector is a low-wage sector.”
The 339,000 jobs added far surpassed a forecast of 190,000 additional jobs being added to the economy.
President Biden said in a release “today is a good day for the American economy and American workers.”
“We have now created over 13 million jobs since I took office. That is more jobs in 28 months than any President has created in an entire 4-year term.”
The Labor Department report also confirmed:
-The national unemployment rate has been under 4% for 16 months in a row. The last stretch to match that run was in the 1960s.
-The share of working age Americans in the workforce is at its highest level in 16 years.
-The annual inflation rate has fallen for 10 months in a row and is down more than 40% since last summer.
-Wages for workers have gone up, even after accounting for inflation.
The Labor Department announced it also revised its estimates for March and April, saying the economy added 91,000 more jobs than initially reported.
“In two years, we’ve created 13 million jobs and 800,000 manufacturing jobs,” Harris said in an NNPA interview.
“A lot of these issues were what we were fighting to preserve. For example, if they required [new] work requirements, we would preserve many exceptions to the requirements.”
The jobless rate divide
The Economic Policy Institute says racism still plays a role in the employment divide between white and Black workers. Also, African Americans have more single-adult households with children, where a person must balance childcare and full-time employment.
According to a 24/7 Wall St. study released earlier this year, “Black residents in metro areas are much less likely to hold a high school diploma or college degree than white residents.”
“Lower levels of high school attainment can drive down wages and make it more difficult to find a job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.