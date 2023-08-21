TopGolf St. Louis – Midtown continues on its progress towards an opening date at its facility on Chouteau Ave. on the edge of the SLU campus.
Drivers on Highway 40 and nearby can see that its towering golf nets are in place and the facility continues its construction work. The facility will have more than 100 climate-controlled bays on three levels, where visitors can hit golf balls with their own clubs or the facility’s clubs. High tech golf balls used literally track the score themselves, while visitors can play a variety of scoring games.
The facility will have a bar and restaurant with a 28 foot wall video displays, as well as more than 200 HD TVs. Its capacity includes working with small and large parties, corporate parties, youth parties, field trips, and tournaments and fundraisers.
