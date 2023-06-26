Vontriece McDowell is the new director of resident and community engagement for St. Louis Housing Authority. In this role, she is responsible for the overall leadership management and direction of the Resident Initiatives Department, which curates personal, social, and financial development programs for SLHA residents. McDowell most recently served as the neighborhood solidarity partner for Invest STL. McDowell holds a master of social work with a focus on social and economic development from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor of arts in sociology and African and Black Diaspora studies from DePaul University.
People on the Move
Vontriece McDowell named a director for St. Louis Housing Authority
- St. Louis American staff
- Updated
