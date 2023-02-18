Zakiya Luna, a Dean’s Distinguished Professorial Scholar and associate professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the 2023 Distinguished Feminist Lecturer Award winner by Sociologists for Women in Society. She was recognized at the organization’s annual awards banquet Jan. 14. Luna’s research and teaching focus on social movements, reproduction and human rights, with an emphasis on the effects of intersecting inequalities within and across these sites. Her newest book, “Reproductive Rights as Human Rights: Women of Color and the Fight for Reproductive Justice” was named one of the “The 12 Books You Need to Read Post the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Smackdown” by Oprah Daily.
featured
People on the Move
Wash. U’s Zakiya Luna honored
- St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Ja Morant must face stiff punishment by NBA
- Harris-Stowe names Dr. Marrix Seymore as dean of College of Education
- Black legislators outraged by GOP racial antics
- Fields Foods grocer to replace Save A Lot in Pagedale
- Rickey Smiley’s son died at 32, no cause verified
- Ameren names Dan Isom to lead the company's security
- Fair games
- A rough week to be Brandon Bosley
- Lamar Johnson free after Judge Mason ruling
- Celebrating the 70th birthday of girls’ basketball coaching legend Sherman Curtis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.