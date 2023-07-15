Webster University Internship Director Trezette Dixon, Ed.D. was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship from the Society of Experiential Education (SEE). Dr. Dixon will receive a one-year membership in the society and will be attending the SEE conference in Orlando, FL in September. Dixon holds a BA in Speech Communication and M.Ed. in Adult Education. She is also a certified Global Career Development Facilitator. Dixon is currently a member of the National Association of Colleges and Employers, Midwest Association of Colleges and Employers, and the Gateway Career Services Association.
Webster's Trezette Dixon receives national DEI scholarship
St. Louis American staff
