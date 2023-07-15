Trezette Dixon

 Trezette Dixon

Webster University Internship Director Trezette Dixon, Ed.D. was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship from the Society of Experiential Education (SEE). Dr. Dixon will receive a one-year membership in the society and will be attending the SEE conference in Orlando, FL in September. Dixon holds a BA in Speech Communication and M.Ed. in Adult Education. She is also a certified Global Career Development Facilitator. Dixon is currently a member of the National Association of Colleges and Employers, Midwest Association of Colleges and Employers, and the Gateway Career Services Association. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.