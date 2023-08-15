The Wendy’s Company has announced plans for the St. Louis market as part of its franchise recruitment initiative, Own Your Opportunity, utilizing its Build-to-Suit development fund to accelerate growth in the area. With this expansion strategy, financial barriers to owning a Wendy's franchise in St. Louis will be significantly reduced, giving individuals the opportunity to grow with an iconic and thriving brand.
Introduced in 2021 to fuel development efforts in the U.S. and Canada, Wendy’s created a Build-to-Suit development fund where the Company secures and builds restaurants in high-opportunity trade areas, like St. Louis, and hands over turnkey solutions to franchisees. As a result, Build-to-Suit provides a capital-light way for growth-minded franchise candidates in St. Louis to become a part of the Wendy’s System.
Build-to-Suit offers entrepreneurs an exclusive opportunity to own a Wendy's restaurant while benefiting from a proven economic model and ongoing support across marketing, restaurant operations, training and more. Franchisees will also receive unmatched access to leaders at all levels along with personal coaching and engagement along with a comprehensive operational and financial toolkit to help ensure your teams are successful and your business is thriving and growing.
For more information visit www.wendys.com/franchising.
