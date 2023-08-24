There was a magnetic, culturally cool vibe at WEPOWER’s annual garden party held at the Missouri Botanical Garden Friday August 18, 2023.
It wasn’t just the colorful, hip, and elegant summer colors worn by many of the youthful attendees. Nor could the eclectic atmosphere solely be attributed to the sense of genuine glee as staff members, supporters, and friends greeted one another or first-timers.
WEPOWER is a community of change makers and entrepreneurs determined to build political and economic power in the region. The St. Louis-based nonprofit is committed to transforming early childcare systems, building wealth across all neighborhoods, and investing in Black and Latinx entrepreneurs.
Friday’s event kicked off the three-day “WEPOWER Weekend” which supports more than 20 Black and Brown business vendors.
The nonprofit’s “Accelerator” program provides coaching, connections and capital to St. Louis-based Black and Latinx founders and neighborhoods to help close the racial wealth gap and build an economy that centers on “collective wellbeing.”
The event exhibited a shared sense of collective change and a refreshing rebuke to a post-pandemic era where coming “outside” was much more than a literal statement. It was a predictive assertion of community transformation.
The “outside” theme was explored further when WEPOWER member Nyara Williams kicked off the ceremony with a documentary, “WEOUTSIDE,” the agency produced, and Williams directed.
Opening words of the film read:
“After two years of physically being inside, trying to make sense of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the injustice happening in our world via television screens, cellphones and laptops, WEPOWER returned to being outside with the launch of WEPOWER Weekend.”
Valaria Rodriguez, a WEPOWER Accelerator program alumni elaborated on the topic:
“Being outside to me means, exploring, overcoming our insecurities, our fears and being intentional about how we move in our communities,” she said speaking to the camera.
Marie Franklin, a WEPOWER “change-maker” referenced her childhood in East St. Louis and the amenities residents had “outside” their doors.
“When I moved here in ’71 we had everything in this neighborhood that you could need. We had a cleaners, a grocery store, a gas station, restaurant and pharmacy. I didn’t have to go outside my neighborhood…now we have nothing.”
Franklin, a former East St. Louis mayoral candidate said “true economic development means there are jobs, grocery stores services and pharmacies available for its citizens.
“We Outside means that we are outside for ourselves, for our liberation, for our children, our grandchildren and for our community.” Franklin continued.
“Building,” was the word Charli Cooksey, WEPOWER’s founder, used for her definition.
“Our definition of ‘WEOUTSIDE’ is building community; building political power and economic powder that allows us to have a future where our babies are cared for and have the resources they need; where our communities are communities of care, full of resources and opportunities and where our futures are ones where Black and Brown folk are able to have our full humanity recognized, celebrated and affirmed by all these social systems that are, unfortunately, doing harm to us right now.”
Although “WEOUTSIDE” is a WEPOWER campaign, “#imagineif” was the theme for Friday evening’s event. The organization presented the bodacious request to imagine “the future we know is possible for our region.”
Imagining, however, is backed up by programs aimed at fostering reality.
For example, WEPOWER’s “Power-Building Academy” is a seven-month program where future community leaders learn collaborative action for sustainable change. Its “Chisholm's Chair Fellowship (CCF)” offers training and support for Black and Latinx women considering careers as publicly elected and/or appointed officials.
Putting money behind its mission, the agency launched a $1.5 Million Fund to Invest in Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs in North St. Louis.
WEPOWER’s multifaceted “Theory of Change” includes increasing the wealth of Black and Latinx households in historically high poverty communities; Increasing the living wages of that demographic; Increasing access to “high quality, equitably resourced, K12 public schools that cultivate critical and liberatory thinking for Black and Latinx children living in historically high poverty communities. Other “change” issues include “Health, Wealth, Positional Power, Entrepreneurship, Basic Well-Being and so much more.
“At WEPOWER, we’re thinking about the intersection between economic power and political power,” Cooksey stressed on the “WEOUTSIDE” documentary. “Often those are built in silos, so we have to build the political power, the organized people power, the electoral power and the policy power in lockstep with the economic power. In order to really hit a tipping point, we have to resource our own movement.”
Cooksey’s words, the entire documentary, participants and the eclectic, youthful atmosphere of the event all contributed to Friday’s positive vibe. It wasn’t just a celebration, it was a testimonial to the imagination and collective power of “We.”
