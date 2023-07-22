Hive Cafe is bringing together the movers and shakers in the community over a healthy hearty breakfast.
The breakfast and brunch cafe at 235 S. Florissant Road in Ferguson is like a coworking space to have a meeting of the minds where folks from all backgrounds can collaborate on social work and more. Owner, Maurice King III said, “It does me no greater good to see people with their laptops out working and enjoying the food I cook.”
He says the surrounding clergy community meets at his restaurant weekly, and city board members also gather at the cafe as well as neighboring corporations, Ameren and Boeing.
All come together to eat, meet and work.
The cafe serves comfort homestyle breakfast and brunch–salmon croquettes, chicken, and waffles, or if customers want something lighter the cafe offers smoothies, and cereal. For those who want to build their breakfast that is an option too. King says his customers mostly order salmon croquettes that are made from scratch—buttered rice and buttermilk biscuits. The real kicker is–Hive Cafe has a full bar. So if you’re someone who wants bourbon with your bacon, King says he got you and there is no judgment. “We have something for everyone,” said the cafe owner.
People on the go head straight for the smoothies, says King. They either order the mango or blueberry pomegranate smoothie. Some of his customers are first responders who need a quick pick-me-up, so the plant-based energy shot comes in handy for non-coffee drinkers.
The 2,600-square-foot space features an open floor plan, and the cafe has a ‘doors always open’ kind of vibe, mixed with modern industrial decor–black and gold throughout the restaurant, which King says is to honor his fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha. And art created by local artists hangs from the walls. Hive Cafe merchandise hangs behind the bar, and inspirational quotes are in every corner of the restaurant to help keep you motivated.
“My team is waiting to greet people at 7:00 in the morning, we bring the energy,” said King. “My cafe is an intimate space, however, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are working remotely. Work-life looks different, more and more people are working from their local cafe,” said the cafe owner.
King describes his cafe as a place to come to create purposeful work in the community, he just doesn’t watch his customers do it he gets involved as well. Hive Cafe has made donations to the Boys To Mentorship program. His restaurant offers free printing and wifi–the cafe also has a vending machine that has packets of pens and pencils, phone chargers, notepads, and earbuds.
“It’s such a cool space to eat with family and friends or work,” said King. “I love the customer interaction and meeting new people.”
Growing up King says his childhood home was the hub for the family to come over and hang out.
Hive Cafe hosts weekly meetings with the Ferguson police, called ‘Coffee with the Chief’. Community members gather with the chief of police and discuss how to make Ferguson better. Everything from building up the relationship between law enforcement and the community to repairing the infrastructure.
King is currently working on adding a conference room to his restaurant, private workstations, and P.O. Boxes to his restaurant which all will be available for customers through a membership fee.
Hive Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
