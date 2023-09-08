World’s Bistro has menu items that span the globe, and diners just have to travel to St. Peters to visit Yvette Carter’s restaurant.
Carter had been cooking savory dishes for friends and family for over 30 years when she started an in-home catering business called Anointed Hands. Now, World’s Bistro is bringing fine dining to all who want to enjoy a sit-down meal and her hospitality.
“I’m the cook, the waitress, I’m everything,” she said with a laugh.
World’s Bistro opened at 429 Church Street in July after a year of renovation to a former Italian restaurant at the location.
For breakfast lovers, a highlight is World’s Bistro red velvet or lemon waffles. If you prefer pancakes, the strawberry or blueberry pancakes are “a must-have,” according to the owner.
Vegan sausage along with grits are available for those who do not eat meat, and a hearty breakfast of cinnamon oatmeal, eggs, toasted sourdough, and smothered potatoes is served daily.
The cold salmon sandwich is almost everyone’s go-to for lunch, said Carter, who prepares it with red salmon, red onion, and her special seasoning, mixed with mustard and Miracle Whip.
She calls her fish tacos “the real star of the show.” They consist of fried tilapia in a hard corn tortilla shell covered with coleslaw and cocktail sauce. Then, she takes a flour tortilla with tartar sauce spread on both sides and wraps it around the corn shell. For a finishing touch, she sprinkles onions and cilantro on top.
“People are getting the best of both worlds in this taco,” said Carter.
The down-home restaurant welcomes guests in a cozy setting. Chandeliers add just the right amount of ambiance that says classy dining without a high price. The restaurant owner has made the interior sparkle with local artist Dean Shultz’ whimsical murals throughout the restaurant.
But success doesn’t come without hard work and sacrifice.
Carter has overcome alcohol and drug addiction, an abusive marriage, and was incarcerated for two years. She is battling breast cancer and is receiving treatment.
But don’t count the entrepreneur out; she doesn’t plan to stop her work anytime soon.
“Failure is not an option,” said the chef.
Carter enrolled at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park in 1999 in the culinary arts program and graduated in 2016.
After her youngest daughter graduated in 2020, she decided to sell her house to help fund her dream of opening a restaurant.
In July 2022, Carter was on her way to work as an in-home healthcare chef when she saw a sign in the window of a restaurant that read ‘for rent.’ She said she knew that sign was for her.
She called the restaurant owner and expressed interest. The next day the owner told Carter the restaurant was hers.
"And that was that,” said Carter.
Each week Carter offers a European-inspired dinner menu, featuring cuisine from France, Italy, Greece, and Latin countries.
“For some folks, these types of trips are out of their reach— they can only dream about them, so why not bring that culture here,” said Carter.
Each week will be something different from a particular country, “That’s the excitement, you won’t know what you’re getting until you order it,” said Carter.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
