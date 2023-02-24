World Wide Technology Raceway – the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region -- will host a job fair Saturday in preparation for the 2023 events season. Many positions in all departments are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex.
The fair will be held on Saturday, February 25, from 9 a.m. until noon, in the infield media center, inside the oval track.
To access an online application, please visit: https://wwtraceway.com/job-application/.
World Wide Technology Raceway is located at 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison, Illinois.
Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification. Please bring a completed application or your own pen to complete an application in person.
