Gospel music has long been a part of the fight for fairness, inclusion, and racial justice in America, and a St. Louis choir presents an opportunity for singers to continue the chorus.
The Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis is inviting all who love to sing to join, whether you read music or just love to sing. Rehearsals are open with no auditions and there is no membership fee.
As a diverse group of singers, the choir is a “community” of people who join in the mission to break down racial barriers in our city,” says Suzanne Palmer, artistic director, and conductor.
“The Community Gospel Choir is proud to have singers of all levels of singing ability,” Palmer said. “We provide a variety of tools to help all singers succeed,” she adds.
The choir looks for a commitment but asks for a few visits before a singer makes a final decision.
Weekly rehearsals for the fall semester begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 9030 Clayton Rd. Interested singers can visit rehearsals on any Monday. All singers must provide proof of COVID vaccination.
More information about the choir can be found at www.communitygospelchoir.org or by emailing communitygospelchoir@gmail.com.
The choir was formed in the summer of 2007, has grown to more than 50 members, and is recognized as one of the premier gospel choirs in the region.
The choir features the tradition of African American spirituals and the energy of Gospel music.
“We deliver the messages of hope and joy found in the Good News. It has become recognized as one of the premier gospel choirs in the region,” Palmer said
Palmer brings more than 30 years’ experience in music education and as a conductor. She is a music teacher in the Normandy School District and has worked as a private voice coach and musician.
She earned a Master of Education Administration degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a Bachelor of Science in music education degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Palmer was the leading member of the musical trio Satin of The Fabulous Motown Revue for more than 25 years and is founding director of the gospel music ministry ensemble Sistah2Sistah.
Currently, the Community Gospel Choir has four concerts on its calendar:
God Loves All People” Gospel Concert
4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
St. Francis Episcopal Church
602 Rockwood Arbor Dr, Eureka, MO 63025
Bring your lawn chair and cooler, as the concert will be outside.
Christmas Matinee Concert
2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Kirkwood United Methodist Church
201 W. Adams, Kirkwood MO 63122
Christmas Concert with Women’s Hope Chorale and the Legend Singers
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Kirkwood United Methodist Church
201 W. Adams, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Christmas Concert
4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
BridgeWay Church Assembly
11950 Mark Twain Ln, Bridgeton, MO 63044
