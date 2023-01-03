The late Demetrious Johnson had treasured words he often shared with the world, not just athletes.
“Big-time players, make big-time plays, in big-time games,” he would say.
Johnson, who died from a rare heart ailment on Christmas Eve, received a big-time send off during his memorial service at Chaifetz Arena on the St. Louis University campus on Jan. 2, 2022.
The new year came in without Johnson, and hundreds of friends, former teammates, and members of all sectors of the St. Louis community shared touching remembrances of the gentle soul that devoted his post-football career to helping others.
For every tear, there were many more smiles. Johnson would have wanted it that way, and those in attendance knew it.
Many speakers touched on Johnson’s ability to inspire people to do more, give more, and help more.
Of the dozens of remarks, none captured Johnson’s talent for getting the best out of people more than those that came from Earl Austin, St. Louis American sports editor.
For more than a decade, Austin teamed with Johnson to present a high school basketball all-star game that benefited the Demetrious Johnson Foundation, featuring local players against a national team.
“DJ would bring in future pros. He would tell me, ‘You better have your team together because I’m bringing in some talent.’ I would tell him, ‘DJ, what are you doing? We’re going to get killed.’”
“But about 15 minutes before games, DJ would go into the locker room and talk to the local kids. He shared his pride in the city, his pride in young people. In just a few minutes they were so inspired.”
In fact, the local stars defeated the favored national team several times and Austin said, “it was amazing how he was able to reach those kids.”
Johnson had the ability to reach adults, as well.
Kim Gardner, St. Louis circuit attorney and one of Johnson’s many friends, said he would often call her to ask how she was doing or ask me “what is that BS about?” And he always had my back.”
“He held me accountable, and he called me out on my BS sometimes too. DJ could bring people together in a roomz that actually hated each other. He never let his status get in his way of helping others.”
More than 20 of his former teammates from high school, the University of Missouri and the NFL attended the service.
Former Tigers All Big 8 defensive back Kevin Potter spoke on behalf of the players, saying “DJ really had passion. He really had a big heart.”
“He is going to be hard to replace. It’s going to be a real, real challenge.”
Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecutor said Johnson’s actions were “labors of love.”
“He labored for the most vulnerable. He labored for anyone in need. He was helping people until his final days.”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Jan. 2, 2023, was being officially recognized as Demetrious Johnson Memorial Day, and a proclamation was presented to his family.
“We all know what DJ did for this community. We lost a giant on the field and in our neighborhoods,” Jones said.
Frank Cusumano, KSDK sports director and a co-host of the memorial with 101 ESPN’s Randy Karraker, said Johnson was greeted at heaven’s gates by St. Peter.
“St. Peter said ‘job well done, welcome.’ But Demetrious said, ‘I can’t come in yet. I want to know who is going to feed thousands at Thanksgiving? I give out hundreds of Christmas presents to kids, who is going to take care of that? I give scholarships to hundreds of kids for HBCU schools, I put on fashion shows, basketball games, golf tournaments. Who is going to take care of it all?”
“We must all make a promise today to continue what he has been doing for the last 30 years. The four words I will treasure most, and we have all heard them from DJ were ‘Need ya beg fella.’”
The St. Louis community needed Demetrious Johnson. It will miss him. But Johnson created a game plan that can be followed, and his memory will never be forgotten.
