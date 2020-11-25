Firefighters, paramedics and police officers join nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other health care and essential workers who are continuing their duties throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet some of these heroes of the front lines have not gone unscathed.
“As the numbers go up in the community, we’ve seen ours go up as well, particularly after Halloween, we had an uptick in the number of firefighters and paramedics and EMTs affected by COVID-19,” said Capt. Garon Mosby, St. Louis Fire Department spokesman.
“It hasn’t hampered our ability to provide services, although we have seen — as we see an uptick in the numbers, we see an uptick in the amount of overtime that is used to make sure that we’re still responding and that all the companies have remained open.
“After Halloween, our members engaged with the community. We had members who were passing out candy, and that might have been one of the causes for the uptick on our side as well.”
Staying focused on safety
Mosby said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson has been communicating throughout the pandemic, using emails and internal videos to all department members, encouraging them and reminding them of necessary precautions.
“This has been going on for several months, and it’s easy … to not be as focused, not to be as on top of things as you were at the beginning, so the chief put out a message… reminding all members to be vigilant, and be cautious, on and off duty, making sure that we socially distance, wear our masks, wash our hands,” Mosby said. “And he also emphasized that we need to be setting the example, as responders.”
The crowded airports and long COVID testing lines seen before Thanksgiving may be mirrored by holidays soon to come, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s celebrations.
However, Mosby said, if you need fire and ambulance services, please call.
“We want people to not delay in calling us if they feel the need,” Mosby said. “We notice that with this pandemic, that people are afraid to call on the ambulance, because they think we are already busy, or that we’re too busy.
“If you need us, please call us. We clean the ambulances after people use it, and so, you’re coming into an environment that has been cleaned.
If you do call, Mosby said it is helpful, if possible, that someone comes outside (with mask on) to meet the firefighters to give responders an idea of what is taking place inside before they enter.
“It helps us be able to game-plan on what we are coming into,” Mosby said, “to give us a little bit of what is going on.”
While not speaking about the health status of St. Louis Police Department employees, Sgt. Keith Barrett said, “All of our facilities, which includes the area stations, are being cleaned/decontaminated regularly.
“Our department also has ample supply of PPE, which is available to all employees. Lastly, all employees have been advised to the necessary precautions/protocols per the guidelines of the CDC.”
No significant shortages
Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said the pandemic has not caused any significant workforce shortages.
“The number of officers seen out, we may see regularly through sick days, maternity leave, or military leave. We are fortunate because we have the numbers and experience to be agile and shift resources where they need to be,” Granda told The American.
“Additionally, many of our members have recovered and returned to duty in quick fashion. The dedication of our officers is exceptional.”
In a media release this week, the department reported that 12 members of the St. Louis County Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 over the past eight days.
“This includes commissioned officers in the Division of Patrol (across six different precincts), the Division of Special Operations, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Office of the Chief of Police, and a professional staff member in the Division of Human Resources,” Granda stated.
“It is unknown how nine contracted it. It is believed that two individuals got it in the course of their duties and one individual contracted it from a family member.”
He said potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been thoroughly cleaned.
“There have been a total of 78 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the department on March 28, 2020. Sixty-one of the 78 have already recovered and returned to duty.”
Granda said the public should try to stay safe and healthy, but if needed, the St. Louis County Police Department stands ready to serve and protect.
“They should not hesitate to continue to contact 911 for emergency services. We are here 24/7/365,” Granda said.
“Since March 2020, the members of our department have responded/initiated approximately 360,114 calls for service. No calls have gone unanswered and no calls will.”
