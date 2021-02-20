Dorothy Mae Hearon Elliott, the founding assistant director of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program at Washington University, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. She was 84.
Known to be the nurturer of Wash U’s Black student body, alums recall a welcoming smile, lively conversation, and a generous hug whenever they dropped
by for a visit with “Mrs. E.”“She was everybody’s rock in college,” said Sacha Coupet, Loyola University Chicago Law professor and member of the first class of Ervin scholars.
“As undergraduates you’re out from under your parents’ wings, desperately wanting someone looking out for you.”
Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo, assistant dean in the College of Arts and Sciences Washington University and Ervin Scholars interim director, 2013-2014, recalls Elliott’s “godmother” quality as a unique asset for the principle goals she, the late Dean James McLeod and the late Dean Adrienne Glore set as program founders: fostering a strong commitment to leadership and excellence among scholars and providing them ongoing support.
“Mrs. E. could call up any alum who could tell current students the story of why the legacy of the program is so important,” Toliver-Diallo recalled.
When established in 1987, the Ervin Scholars Program was on a mission to dramatically increase African American applications and enrollment in an institution that in 1912 described itself as “exclusively for white students,” even though it recorded Black student enrollment in the 1880s.
As historian Ralph Morrow noted, all undergraduate programs opened enrollment to Black students by fall 1952.
The Ervin Scholars Program was the namesake of renowned educator John B. Ervin, who taught Elliott as a student at Harris-Stowe Teachers College.
Elliott, a Sumner High School graduate, was a member of Harris-Stowe’s first integrated Class.
Ervin supervised Elliott’s practice teaching assignment in the St. Louis Public Schools.
Elliott obtained a Master's Degree from Webster University in 1973.
During a teaching career that spanned more than two decades and included Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools, Elliott was named one of the Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America in 1972.
Her introduction to higher education in 1984 began as a Washington University undergraduate admissions counselor. Two years later, Elliott coordinated the Ervin Scholars Program and served as assistant director for more than 15 years.
Often at an Ervin Scholars retreat, students could witness Mrs. E. and Dean Glore break out a deck of cards for a mean game of bid whist.
“We were nurtured by three Black educators who all had roots in the South, and who had been educated by other Black people,” Michelle Purdy, associate professor of education in Arts and Sciences at Washington University, and the first known African American woman president of the university’s student body.
“The Ervin Program brought in the best and brightest and countered their [Washington University’s] ideas about Black students. I didn’t attend an HBCU, but Dean McLeod, Dean Glore, Mrs. E. and, later, Laura Stephenson created our home away from home.”
When it came to any grade discrepancies, problems in student clubs, residence halls or anywhere else, Toliver-Diallo recalls the following instructions: “If students got into trouble, they were to tell Mrs. E. before anybody else. She’d say, ‘This is how we’re going to deal with this situation.’ Students were not to have someone outside tell her before they could tell her.”
Elliott retired in 2002, but maintained a presence on campus and in the lives of her alums by attending numerous weddings, family funerals and making celebratory calls with the arrival of newborns.
Coupet’s husband was the first Wash U student she met because it was Mrs. E. who sent him to the airport to pick her up.
“She was the last elder left of this trio from the program. We will miss her.”
“We’ll miss her touch of class,” Toliver-Diallo said. “Mrs. E. would say ‘Alwaysdo your best. If your best falls short that’s not a problem. Not doing your best, that’s a problem.’”
Purdy credited Mrs. E.’s “institutional care” with being a Black woman of a certain generation who could easily connect with the parents. “It’s hard to measure the impact of somebody believing in you. The impact of a friendly face — a friendly Black face. ”Elliott’s survivors include by her daughter, Karla; grandson, Vernon Jr.; and siblings Marie Brown and Shedrick Hearon Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and their son, Keith. A virtual service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Center for Spiritual Living.
