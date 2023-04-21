Covenant House Missouri's Board of Directors announced the appointment of Dr. Yusef Scoggin as the new CEO of the organization. Dr. Scoggin comes to Covenant House Missouri with more than a decade of experience in leadership, social work, and community advocacy.
Most recently, Dr. Scoggin served as the director of the department of human services for the City of St. Louis. He has also acted as director of the Office of Family & Community Services for the St. Louis County Department of Human Services. Covenant House Missouri offers housing, education, job training, mental health services, and more to help young people overcome the challenges of homelessness and transition to a more stable future.
