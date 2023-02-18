Part of the Black History Month programming for the world-famed New York City performance venue The Apollo Theater will highlight the creativity of a hip-hop jazz pioneer with roots in the St. Louis region. Two-time Grammy Award nominee and East St. Louis native Russell Gunn was commissioned by The Apollo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Black literary giant Amiri Baraka’s classic Blues People: Negro Music in White America.
The Apollo Presents The Blues and Its People will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Gunn will perform with his 27-piece Royal Krunk Orchestra and a host of special guests that include Davell Crawford, Jazzmeia Horn, Craig Harris, Stefon Harris and Jessica Care Moore and our region’s own Weedie Braimah.
According to an interview with WBGO 88.3 FM/Newark Public Radio, The Apollo’s Senior Director of Programming Leatrice Ellzy-Wright asked Gunn to serve as musical director for a performance that would feature songs that represent the musical journey and contributions of African Americans as reflected in Baraka’s book. But Gunn composed original music and submitted the works. The Apollo decided to commission an entire performance that will feature seven of Gunn’s original compositions.
The Apollo Presents The Blues and Its People will also feature St. Louis musical treasure Oliver Lake. It was Lake who introduced his mentee Gunn to Baraka’s work. Lake is revered in St. Louis both for his work as a saxophonist and his critical role within the short-lived, but indelibly influential Black Artists Group (BAG) and as an original member of the legendary avant garde ensemble World Saxophone Quartet. BAG’s synthesis of music, visual arts, performing arts and poetry that reflected the creative and cultural ingenuity intertwined with the Black experience aligned with Baraka’s work, particularly “Blues People.”
“The thing that fascinates and inspires me most about our people is not only that we possess the ability to survive the seemingly unsurvivable; but to survive, adapt and create things of unparalleled beauty which can only be explained through our innate sensibilities,” Gunn said in his artistic statement for The Apollo Presents The Blues and Its People. “From our ability to creatively prepare food that was deemed unworthy and taking discarded and broken musical instruments and making them the architectural tools of Black American Music.”
Gunn also spoke to his own experiences of artistic resourcefulness as a product of East St. Louis Public Schools to illustrate a continuum of what is expressed in Baraka’s book. And yet, “Blues People” was released before Gunn was born and precedes the musical genre that heavily informs Gunn’s blueprint of hip-hop and jazz fusion by a full decade.
“The same way our ancestors took those discarded musical instruments and created beauty is the same way my peers responded to music and art being taken out of many Black public schools,” Gunn said. “No instruments? No problem. I can make beats with my mouth or use my hands to beat on anything around me, while expressing myself through the power of the spoken word. This is The Blues.”
Going from making beats on desks in District 189 classrooms to playing one of the biggest stages in history for Black artists is a surreal moment for Gunn: his name presently stretches across the legendary marquee located on Harlem’s famed 125th Street.
“There are actually no words for that,” Gunn told WBGO.
He shared with reporter Lezlie Harrison that he had recently watched The Apollo, a documentary about the venue by Roger Ross Williams. The film highlights the unparalleled musical legacy of the venue – which launched the careers of countless Black music icons and history makers.
“To actually present my musical sensibility on that stage where people like that were presenting their musical sensibility for the first time is amazing to me.”
