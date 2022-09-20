In her current role as Executive Program Director of Alumni Mentoring at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri (BBBSEMO), Tashanna Stanciel cultivates and maintains key education and employment relationships to advance BBBSEMO’s reach and impact (including her alma mater- Southeast Missouri State University). As a Staff of Color Representative (SOC Rep.), she played an integral role in developing "Three Best Hopes" -a living document outlining Staff of Color recommendations for advancing the agency’s anti-bias anti-racist (ABAR) practices, policies, and procedures. With Staff of Color leadership, hard work, and dedication, “Three Best Hopes” was officially added to the agency’s core documents.
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
