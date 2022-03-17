My parents’ belief in a good education and global citizenry influenced my interest in Model United Nations (MUN). Although they were self-sufficient, other economic development needs affecting their standard of living led to them leaving Nigeria.
They constantly tell me to use opportunities to increase my knowledge and capacity. I'm 15 years old, and I've done this for as long as I can remember.
In 7th grade, Andrew Newman, a MUN director at my school, John Burroughs, announced an organization he helped found: MUN Impact (MUNI). MUN Impact is a youth-led program that provides free Model UN education to students worldwide over Zoom.
MUN@Home, its training program, was starting its third session, he said. Immediately, I knew I should join.
During my first MUN@HOME Zoom session, mentors asked two questions:
"Where are you joining us from?" and, "What's your favorite SDG?"
I'd never heard of SDGs, much less understood their practical application, so all I could answer was: "St. Louis, USA."
I didn't yet realize the SDGs, Sustainable Development Goals, are the UN's 17 solutions to the world's most pressing issues. They include providing free primary education or universal health care.
From other delegates, I saw, "India: SDG 3; England: SDG 10; South Africa: SDG 15," and it kept going.
I was inspired. While refining research and speech writing skills, I also participated in riveting conversations on gender equality and refugee status with students living in distant locations, including Japan, Zimbabwe, Mexico, and Qatar.
Soon, I would discover MUN Impact had several other programs. From this point on, I wore a lot of hats.
I became a journalist, then a podcaster. I helped organize larger events like the Global Summit and Global Week of Action for in-depth SDG discussions. We've now provided 30,000 students with mentorship through student leaders and by hosting leaders of non-Governmental organizations and UN officials.
As a result, I've seen students create their own initiatives. Some have even gotten their words passed in UN Resolution 76/153" on "The Human Rights to Safe Drinking Water and Sanitation."
Participating in these roles made me realize MUN is a powerful tool. But, as members of MUNI's North American team and I increasingly realized, it is generally afforded by the wealthiest of us. And though MUN Impact makes its programs free, students in rural areas still may not engage in them.
We had a lightbulb moment.
Our team wanted to further action towards, as we term it, "democratizing MUN."
We now lead an initiative known as MUNI Kickstarters, which raises money to provide rural MUN clubs in Nigeria and Ecuador. We work with local MUN leaders to distribute the materials.
So far, we have sponsored 22 clubs: 10 in Ecuador and 12 clubs in Nigeria. Our goal is to expand to even more countries and create a more extensive network of students in Model UN.
I am also creating opportunities for other Nigerians like myself to access MUNI's network and resources.
Before, I was unsure what my favorite SDG was. Today, I know it is SDG 4: Quality Education. That means more than writing essays or learning the periodic table of elements.
It provides affirmation of who we are and encourages us to think boldly, and out of the box to achieve our goals.
Even in St. Louis, not every kid gets access to these same resources and affirmations. Local organizations like St. Louis Story Stitchers work against gun violence and encourage involvement in the arts to provide healthy outlets for young people.
The St. Louis Area Food Bank provides food to Missouri and Illinois pantries. This year, Burroughs raised $20,000 to partially support a MUN organization, HELA (Hope for Education Leadership in Afghanistan), and its members situated in St. Louis after the Taliban takeover.
This isn't enough. I believe that MUN Impact has the power to even the playing field, to let every child know they can make an impact.
For more information about MUN Impact and its various programs, check out its website: https://munimpact.org. View this link to learn more and support MUNI Kickstarters: https://munimpact.org/kickstarter-clubs/
