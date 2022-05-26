Mae C. Jemison, is hooded, receiving an honorary degree after delivering the commencement speech to the Washington University graduating class of 2021-2022 in St. Louis on Friday, May 20, 2022. As a NASA astronaut aboard the space shuttle Endeavour in 1992, Jemison became the first woman of color to travel into space.
