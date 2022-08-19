St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search are teaming up to provide after school meals to children at 8 SLCL branches starting August 22, 2022. Participating branches will serve a healthy, light meal along with activities for kids and teens Monday–Friday during the school year. Meals will be available free of charge for children ages 5–18. Learn more at www.slcl.org/after-school-meals.
The After School Meals program will be offered at the following branches starting August 22:
Florissant Valley Branch, Monday-Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Jamestown Bluffs Branch, Monday–Friday from 4:00-5:00 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Branch, Monday–Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Natural Bridge Branch, Monday–Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Parkview Branch, Monday-Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Prairie Commons Branch, Monday–Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Rock Road Branch, Monday–Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Weber Road Branch, Monday–Friday from 2:30-4:00 p.m.
To learn more about current St. Louis County Library programs and services, please visit www.slcl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.