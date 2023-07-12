The St. Louis American Foundation partnered with the Anheuser-Busch Foundation to award 10 deserving college level juniors and seniors with a $5,000 scholarship for their upcoming semester. These students were selected based on academic performance, community involvement, and professor recommendation.
The St. Louis American Foundation is thrilled to be able to recognize these scholars and look forward to having them celebrated in person at our Salute to Excellence in Education awards gala in November.
Gerald Burton Jr.
Gerald Burton Jr. is a Webster University student who desires to use his narrative to tell vivid stories of the community in which he was raised. “I’ve always dreamed of having the opportunity to depict my neighborhood as a cemented garden through journalism, in hopes of someday publishing a novel detailing how I was shaped by the journey I’ve endured as a proud St. Louis child.” Burton says he is enthusiastic about using his voice to inspire others to embrace their backgrounds. “I yearn to utilize my platform and my opportunities to not only further my own educational experiences, but to be a spark for my neighborhood.”
Candace Carr
Candace Carr is a rising junior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in Rhetoric & Media Studies at Drake University. She is a student leader, student publication writer, and loves creating multimedia content for social media. Carr is “deeply inspired” by community advocacy and community storytelling and hopes to translate this inspiration into creating intentional content and a culturally responsive journalistic career.
Nya Fritz
N'ya Fritz is a visual artist and student from Kansas City who attends the University of Missouri. Fritz says she always turned to art as a method to express herself while she grew up in a low-income neighborhood. She is a National Congressional Art Competition winner, and her social justice piece was displayed in the U.S. Capital. She founded Mizzou Black Creatives and serves as president while she studies English Education. She is former president and co-chair of Freshman Action Team and Mystical 7, former vice President of National Alliance of Black School Educators, and Spring '23 initiate of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC.
Lailah Christina Hall
Lailah Christina Hall is a rising senior studying Agribusiness at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. She has served as president of the Florida Farm Bureau Chapter at FAMU, secretary of community affairs for the Student Government Association, and was an inaugural scholar for several research programs. She was recently awarded the 2023 Trailblazer Award for her outstanding contribution to the campus and the Tallahassee community, as well as the 2023 Servant Leader Award for her efforts in the Student Government Association. Lailah Hall is a Spring ‘23 Initiate of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
Neleh Hopper
Neleh Hopper is a junior at Duke University majoring in psychology with minors in African & African American studies and Spanish. This summer she is working at Washington University in St. Louis as a clinical research data assistant studying child psychopathology. Upon graduation, Hopper plans to pursue a Ph.D. in clinical psychology with plans to be a clinical child psychologist.
N’Kayla Jones
N’Kayla Jones is a rising senior at Tennessee State University, majoring in Biology with a minor in African Studies. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Psi Chapter and The National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, Incorporated, Women of Empowerment, The Frankie J. Pierce Federated Chapter. Following her undergraduate years, she plans to attend medical school to pursue my dream of becoming a pediatrician.
Maya Owens
Maya Owens is a rising senior at Hampton University in Hampton, Va. She is a Political Science major with a minor in Leadership Studies on the pre-law track. Her career goal is to become a judge. While maintaining her dean’s list status, Owens is a Leadership Fellow at the William R. Harvey Leadership Institute, a member of the Blue Thunder Cheerleading Squad, Miss NAACP, and a member of the B.R.A.G. organization on campus. She has served over 400+ community service hours as a residence assistant in the White Hall dorm on campus and participated in the Red Cross Blood Drive. She volunteers at T.E.A.M. Food Pantry and collaborates with the choir at Hazelwood Central High School.
Khyree Plair
Khyree Plair is a student leader at Webster University, entering her senior year. She is a proud Dr. Donald Suggs Scholar, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in management with an emphasis in Human Resources and a minor in Film, Television, and Video Production. At Webster, she is currently an active member of the WebsterLEADS program and serves as the Student Advisor for the Association of African American Collegians. Plair has also served as president of the Student Government Association, Peer Mentor in First-Year Experience. She has been a member of Backpack to Briefcase along with Aspen Young Leaders Fellowship and is currently a part of the Competitive Advantage program through the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management. She is currently an intern at Edward Jones in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department through her school's Pathway Program. She will be studying abroad in Athens, Greece for the Fall semester.
Chelsea Robinson
Chelsea Robinson is a senior majoring in Business Administration with minors in Journalism and Marketing. Robinson is from South Bend, Indiana and was raised in Missouri. She moved to Jefferson City in 2019 with her two children, after being accepted into the university. Robinson is an entrepreneur, leader, mentor, and motivator in her community. Balancing work and school she dedicated herself to multiple jobs while also being president of NACWC Adult Club and Queens United Leadership Academy, Inc., and member of the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., St. Louis Alpha Zeta Chapter. After graduating in 2024, Robinson plans to further her education and obtain her MBA, while opening a store front displaying her many business platforms. “This is only the beginning, I’m aiming for the sky,” she says.
Myles Toliver
Myles Toliver is a rising senior at Saint Louis University with a Business Marketing Major. Myles says he is driven to enhance his experience within the field, and is a third-year intern at World Wide Technology. He is a member of the Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., president of the African American Male Scholars Initiative, Undergraduate Representative of the SLU Writing Across the Curriculum Group, and Black Student Alliance. After graduation, Tolliver aspires to utilize his skills within the technology industry.
