McDonald’s and McDonald’s Owner/Operator Jimmy Williams awarded Asia Bradley, a freshman nursing student at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and a St. Louis native, a $15,000 Black & Positively Golden Scholarship.
“Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are of vital importance when it comes to furthering the education of African Americans,” Williams, an East St. Louis native, said in a release. “I’m proud to represent a company in McDonald’s that realizes students like Asia deserve the opportunity to pursue their education and ultimately their dreams.”
Student debt is one of the largest deterrents to higher education, particularly for Black students, according to a McDonald’s survey conducted from Black U.S. college students.
The study found 43% of Black college students cited personal finance management as a cause of stress or anxiety. To assist financially and provide access to needed resources, McDonald’s USA awarded $500,000 in total to 35 respective students attending HBCUs as part of the 2021 McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program. The scholarship grants are in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
“My goal is to become a nurse in the Air Force,” Bradley said. “I’m thrilled that McDonald’s is showing a commitment to education at HBCU’s, and I hope my journey inspires others to pursue an education and fulfilling career.”
McDonald’s awardees also receive a lifetime membership to Shine, a minority-owned stress and anxiety management app.
According to the McDonald’s survey, 75% of survey respondents are struggling with symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 46% found it “too difficult” to find a mental health professional with which they were comfortable.
“We know that many students experienced unforeseen financial hardships that put their plans for pursuing higher education in jeopardy,” Harry L. Williams, Thurgood Marshall College Fund president & CEO, said. “We are pleased to continue our 20-year relationship with McDonald's to build upon our shared commitment to our students, who have persisted in their educational journey despite difficult circumstances.”
Franchise Journal reports Williams owns 20 McDonald’s restaurants in the St. Louis metropolitan area and is the region’s largest owner/operator. He also owns the East St. Louis McDonald’s location, where he secured his first job as a teenager.
For more information on the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program, contact Jasmine Palmer at Jasmine.Palmer@us.mcd.com or (312) 953-1725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.