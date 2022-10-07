The Normandy Schools Collaborative is now home to a Believe Project literacy lab, an initiative of the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature [STLBACL.] A ribbon cutting ceremony was held will take at Barack Obama School on Sept. 29, 2022.
Nike’s Black Community Commitment initiative and the Nike St. Louis Air MI Black Employee Network chose STLBACL as a Black Community Commitment 2022 grantees, and it received $50,000 to support the literacy program.
The funds provided will support teacher training, a library of diverse titles (ninety percent of the characters or authors featured in the reading space will be people of color), and a colorful mural by St. Louis-based artist Bill Williams.
“As a proud recipient of a NIKE, Inc. Black Community Commitment grant, we’re thrilled to be part of a national movement of transformative change. We are especially excited to have Nike as a partner – an organization dedicated to leveling the playing field and providing access to opportunities that allow everyone to be successful in life,” said Julius B. Anthony, president, St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature and The Believe Projects.
“Together, St. Louis Black Authors of Children's Literature, Nike, and Normandy Schools Collaborative, can ensure all children become confident and competent readers by the end of third grade.”
The project is particularly meaningful for Normandy Schools graduate Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president.
“This is a special homecoming for me to be able to reconnect with the community that helped fuel my passion for learning. I know how quickly the work of the Believe Project Literacy Lab will become an important part of the educational journey of so many students here in St. Louis,” he said,
“I’m excited to celebrate the growth of this organization, empowering local teachers and inspiring new futures for Normandy students.”
The Believe 7 literacy lab is also supported by community partners Nine PBS, The Noble Neighbor, and Ready Readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.