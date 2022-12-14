Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced the Access to School Supplies Act of 2022 with Jamaal Bowman of New York, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut.
The proposed bill would increase federal investment in public schools by implementing a $500 million pilot program to provide students, teachers, librarians, and support staff with school supplies at no cost.
This legislation would focus on “high-poverty schools” to ensure the resources are directed toward our students most in need. On average, families spend more than $860 on school supplies, with teachers spending around $750 each year to buy supplies out-of-pocket.
“As a single parent of two, I remember struggling to afford all the school supplies my children needed when they were in school. I remember feeling more financially strained and stressed when it came time for Back-to-School shopping than I ever did shopping during the holidays—and I know I was not alone,” Bush said in a release.
“Each school year, millions of students, families, and teachers struggle to afford basic school supplies needed for students to succeed in school. The legislation would help provide free school supplies to students and teachers, starting with those with the greatest need.
Bowman, who holds a degree in education, said “Not every public school district can afford to equip their students and teachers with the school supplies they need, especially Black, brown, and low-income school districts.
“For far too long teachers have spent their own salary on school supplies and families have struggled to afford them. When students have access to the supplies they need, they are better able to engage fully in their academic environments and a wide-range of holistic learning opportunities that are essential for academic growth, socio-emotional learning, and community building.
“As school budgets continue to shrink, educators and families are faced with the impossible decision of figuring out how to provide basic school supplies. I know firsthand how a student’s educational experience can be compromised because of a lack of resources,” said Hayes.
“The Access to School Supplies Act would help to provide school supplies so that students and teachers can focus on learning. I look forward to working with Reps. Bush and Bowman on these efforts to make education more accessible for all.”
