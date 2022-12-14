First District Congresswoman Rep. Cori Bush addressing serious issues with teens during a listening session with area high schoolers at Sumner High School. At left is Sumner high student Stephon Riggins and on the right is Zipporah Lawal from Hazelwood East. Students from area high schools in the congresswoman’s district attended the forum that included outside the district that included Riverview Gardens, Hazelwood and Villa Duchesne.