Dr. H. Eric Clark, Ed.D., president at Loyola Academy, Saint Louis University High School (SLUH) board member and former administrator, and a leader in Jesuit education nationally – was recognized on April 25, 2022 with the Backer Award. The highest honor granted by SLUH, the Backer Award recognizes extraordinary alumni who have fulfilled the Jesuit Catholic mission of the school by serving "above and beyond" in their communities, professions and their church.
Throughout his time at SLUH (1993-2008), Dr. Clark served as administrative coordinator for the Minority Action Plan, psychology teacher, student council moderator, coordinator of the work grant program, assistant principal for student welfare and discipline, summer school principal, dean of students and assistant principal for student affairs.
As a Jr. Bill, he was on the football and track teams (later playing football at Truman State University).
