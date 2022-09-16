An eagle is more than a mascot at award-winning Marion Elementary School in the Ritenour School District. It is part of the school’s culture and mission statement.
Each child is encouraged to reach their full potential and are asked to: Be Engaged; Be Accountable; Show Good Sportsmanship; Be Leaders; Embrace Diversity; and Show that you are Success Oriented.
Marion is one of the district’s most decorated schools, earning local, state and, national awards in recent years including being named: a 2018 Missouri Exemplary Professional Learning Communities School; a US News and World Reports top 25% rating among Missouri elementary schools in Missouri in 2020; and a 2021 recognition from St. Louis University PRiME Center as the only school in the St. Louis metro area to have a +10% growth in Math and ELA on MAP.
The accomplishments are the result planning, following the plan, and staying on course, according to Bilal Ewing, Marion principal.
“It is not the complex things. It is the simple things,” he said.
When you implement the best practices, the evidence will show that the best practices work. And you fully implement them, no excuses.”
For its academic achievement and student educational improvement, Marion Elementary School has been named the St. Louis American Foundation Bayer School of Excellence.
Bilal and Marion will be honored during the milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Banquet on Saturday October 1, at America’s Center downtown.
“For 20 years – first as Monsanto, and now as Bayer – we have partnered with the St. Louis American Foundation to present the School of Excellence award to a school that have made substantial academic progress, implemented an innovative approach to education, and/or overcome a substantial barrier to academic excellence. deserving school that has made significant," said Al Mitchell, vice president, corporate engagement for Bayer.
"This year we recognize Marion Elementary in the Ritenour School District for its outstanding progress in proficiency made in both English and Math by its students. This phenomenal achievement was recognized in an article published by STL Public Radio that linked to a December 2021 report by SLU titled, Beating the Odds: Student Growth in Missouri’s High Poverty Schools."
Bilal, in his third year as Marion principal, the school’s dedication to improvement and success of children “began long before I got here.”
“People were all in, and they have stayed in,” he said.
“All the special training, all the seminars [teachers and staff attended] pays off because we have kept those people in place. Nothing will deter them.”
Ewing said he wanted to study journalism and become a sports videographer while attending Lindenwood University in St. Charles and playing football for the school.
The opportunity to volunteer at Jefferson Elementary School in the city changed his mind and his major.
“I really enjoyed that,” he said of his first opportunity to work with school children.
Ewing holds an undergraduate degree in social science from Lindenwood and earned his master’s degree and educational specialist degree there.
His first job was as a permanent substitute in the Pattonville School District and served as a teacher in the Pattonville and the Ferguson-Florissant School District between 1998 and 2006).
Ewing was the assistant principal at Iveland Elementary School before becoming Marion’s principal. He also spent five years (2013-2018) as an assistant principal at Ritenour High School after joining the district as an assistant principal at Hoech Middle School in 2006.
The Ritenour School District, located in northwest St. Louis County, is one of the oldest districts in the metropolitan area. It is also unique.
Ritenour is one of two districts in Missouri with no racial/ethnic majority over 50%.
Its current demographics are 41% Black; 26% White; 25% Hispanic; and 8% Multi-Race. The district’s fastest-growing demographic is Hispanic.
Ritenour’s International Welcome Center serves students from Hoech and Ritenour middle schools, as well as Ritenour High School, who need intensive English Language Learner (ELL) support with accelerated English training.
The program also introduces students to U.S. culture and school system and provides exposure to educational expectations and opportunities. The center gives students support needed throughout the school day in a small environment that values their home cultures.
The district has students from nine municipalities in a 10-square mile area: Overland, St. Ann, St. John, Woodson Terrace, Breckenridge Hills, Charlack, Edmundson, Sycamore Hills, and Vinita Park.
