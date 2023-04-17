It wasn’t your average Monday on April 17 for Briana Morales, an English teacher at Gordon Bush Alternative Center in East St. Louis.
Morales was named the 2023 Illinois Teacher of the year and was presented her award in a surprise visit by state Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders.
One of 13 finalists, Morales has taught high school English at Gordon Bush Alternative Center in East St. Louis School District 189 since 2018.
Her students have experienced poverty, gun violence, and personal tragedy, and she empowers them to process their trauma by sharing their stories through written and spoken word.
“They faked me out; I thought I was coming down here for a meeting,” Morales said.
“I think that the work we do is amazing. There are so many amazing things that are going on and I just knew we had such a great story to tell here. The kids have an amazing story tell.”
Morales said her school and its district “are putting East St. Louis on the map. And not only are we putting East St. Louis on the map... We’re putting alternative education on the map.”
So, every day here, we do the best that we can to show [out students] that who you are is enough. We’re elevating peoples’ humanity at all times.”
As Teacher of the year, Morales can begin an ambassadorship beginning in July and the state will fund a one-year sabbatical that provides a teacher with the opportunity to teach in her place under her guidance.
Morales will represent Illinois on the national stage in the National Teacher of the Year program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
“I think that students deserve good teachers no matter what district they’re in,” she told the Belleville News-Democrat.
“There are kids who need a teacher who is excited to see them every single day."
