The Hazelwood School District is seeking teachers, counselors, librarians, and administrators for the 2023-2024 school year. The district will host a recruitment fair on February 25, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hazelwood West High School. Interested applicants are encouraged to register for the fair by visiting bit.ly/W orkWithHSD and submitting a recruitment fair application.
Walk-ins will be welcomed, and there will be on-site application stations. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of resumes, credentials, and other professional documentation.
